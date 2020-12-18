STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Adulterated plasma racket could be much bigger than thought

The alleged plasma racket busted recently in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh could be much bigger than thought.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged plasma racket busted recently in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh could be much bigger than thought. Five men, including racket kingpin Ajay Tyagi, have been arrested till date.

The Gwalior police are set to recommend slapping of the National Security Act (NSA) against Tyagi, who is believed to have made some startling revelations during interrogation.

The matter came to light last week following the death of a middle-aged Covid-19 patient Manoj Gupta who had undergone plasma therapy sourced from Tyagi’s team at a private hospital in Gwalior.

Gupta’s family reportedly blamed the plasma for the death since the short post-mortem report revealed that the patient’s blood was infected due to administration of substandard plasma, which was not packed as per standard norms, thus affecting its quality.

“So far we’ve arrested five men and booked them under various sections of IPC, including Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). We’re soon going to start the process of invoking NSA against Tyagi,” Gwalior district police superintendent Amit Sanghi told this newspaper.

The health department, too, has started probing the functioning of private blood banks in the city as well as the deaths of other Covid patients who took plasma therapy.

“Till date, 116 Covid-19 patients at various hospitals in Gwalior have been administered plasma therapy, of which 25 died. Though relatives of none of them complained about plasma quality, all 25 are definitely under our scanner,” Gwalior district chief medical and health officer Dr Manish Sharma said.

“A private blood bank — Radha Swamy Blood Bank — has been sealed in Gwalior, while action has been recommended in Bhopal against three more blood banks for operating in Gwalior without proper permission and documents,” Dr Sharma added.

The probe has so far revealed that Tyagi (whose brother works at a prominent government hospital in Gwalior) sourced blood from a private pathologist and then separated plasma at his own premises, which he supplied to patients at inflated prices.

Fake rubber stamps and seals of a prominent government hospital and Red Cross Society were recovered from Tyagi’s premises. One of the arrested persons is reportedly a guard of a government hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates Plasma Racket Madhya Pradesh Plasma Racket Gwalior Plasma Racket
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp