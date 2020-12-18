Adulterated plasma racket could be much bigger than thought

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged plasma racket busted recently in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh could be much bigger than thought. Five men, including racket kingpin Ajay Tyagi, have been arrested till date.

The Gwalior police are set to recommend slapping of the National Security Act (NSA) against Tyagi, who is believed to have made some startling revelations during interrogation.

The matter came to light last week following the death of a middle-aged Covid-19 patient Manoj Gupta who had undergone plasma therapy sourced from Tyagi’s team at a private hospital in Gwalior.

Gupta’s family reportedly blamed the plasma for the death since the short post-mortem report revealed that the patient’s blood was infected due to administration of substandard plasma, which was not packed as per standard norms, thus affecting its quality.

“So far we’ve arrested five men and booked them under various sections of IPC, including Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). We’re soon going to start the process of invoking NSA against Tyagi,” Gwalior district police superintendent Amit Sanghi told this newspaper.

The health department, too, has started probing the functioning of private blood banks in the city as well as the deaths of other Covid patients who took plasma therapy.

“Till date, 116 Covid-19 patients at various hospitals in Gwalior have been administered plasma therapy, of which 25 died. Though relatives of none of them complained about plasma quality, all 25 are definitely under our scanner,” Gwalior district chief medical and health officer Dr Manish Sharma said.

“A private blood bank — Radha Swamy Blood Bank — has been sealed in Gwalior, while action has been recommended in Bhopal against three more blood banks for operating in Gwalior without proper permission and documents,” Dr Sharma added.

The probe has so far revealed that Tyagi (whose brother works at a prominent government hospital in Gwalior) sourced blood from a private pathologist and then separated plasma at his own premises, which he supplied to patients at inflated prices.

Fake rubber stamps and seals of a prominent government hospital and Red Cross Society were recovered from Tyagi’s premises. One of the arrested persons is reportedly a guard of a government hospital.