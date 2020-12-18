Could declare all polling booths as sensitive: Election Commission on West Bengal Assembly elections

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission is determined to conduct the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal in a free and fair manner and is prepared to declare all booths in the state ‘sensitive’ if the law and order situation so warrant.

This was disclosed by Deputy Election Commissioner and in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain during his meeting with EC officials, district magistrates and police superintendents of South Bengal on Thursday, sources said.

Jain, who held hectic parleys with district officials to review poll preparedness across the state, also met Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay to seek cooperation from the state government.

“The Commission has asked all the DMs and SPs to send daily report to the EC and identify the trouble mongers from now onwards so that none of them stays outside jail once election notification is issued. The Commission is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation and will take all possible steps so that voters can exercise their franchise,” a senior EC official said.

Sources close to the Chief Electoral Officer in Bengal said Jain, who arrived in the city on Wednesday night, will be interacting with government officials over the next two days. He is also likely to coordinate with health officials to find out about the Covid-19 safety measures that need to be put in place during the poll process.

Guv writes to Mamata over Suvendu

After former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing his concerns of being framed in “false criminal cases”, Dhankhar on Thursday wrote to Mamata Banerjee asking her to take “affirmative steps”.

JD(U) to contest in 75 seats in WB

Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said it will contest in 75 seats in upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The party will fight the election alone if an aliance with ally, the BJP, fails to materialse.