Four held for putting PM Modi’s Kashi office on sale on OLX

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Four persons were arrested in Varanasi for allegedly posting an online advertisement listing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi office for “sale”, police said on Friday.

The accused had taken a picture of the “Jansampark Kaaryalay (public relations office)” of Modi, in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister, and put it “up for sale” on OLX platform, said the sources.

According to Varanasi SSP Amit Pathak, the office, which is located in the Jawahar Nagar locality of the city under Bhelupur police station limits, was put on sale. “Yesterday, it came to our notice that the prime minister’s office here has been put up on sale on OLX website. An FIR was immediately lodged at the

Bhelupur police station and the matter is being investigated,” Pathak told the media persons.

The SSP confirmed that four persons involved in the case were taken into custody. He added that the person who took the picture and had put it on the website was among those held for the mischief. The SSP said that the accused were being interrogated and further legal proceedings would be initiated against them. Prime Minister Modi, has been representing Varanasi in Lok Sabha since 2014.