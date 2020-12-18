STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joint MVA candidates to take on BJP in future

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said many BJP sitting MLAs wanted to join the three-party alliance.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After tasting success in the graduate and teachers state legislative council elections, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has decided to field a joint candidate in the upcoming elections to further corner the BJP in Maharashtra.

Deputy CM and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said many BJP sitting MLAs wanted to join the three-party alliance.

He said to project a united front against the BJP, the three MAV partners — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — will field a joint candidate in the future polls. The strategy would be put to test in the Bhusawal assembly polls, he added.

Sources say sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Savkare, who is close to NCP leader Eknath Khadse, is likely to resign and contest as a joint candidate of the ruling alliance.

Savkare in his birthday celebration recently did not use BJP leaders’ posters or the party symbol, but carried a picture of NCP leader Khadse.

“The urban, rural and educated middle class have voted for MVA candidates in the graduate and teachers state legislative council elections. Out of the six seats, the alliance won four while BJP and an independent shared one seat each. It shows the people’s trust in us,” said Ajit Pawar. Jayant Patil, NCP state chief, claimed that at least 10 BJP MLAs were in touch with NCP.

