Kailash Satyarthi suggests solutions to COVID-19 crisis in new book

The Hindi book discusses how the pandemic has influenced the education system, business, politics, public safety, foreign policy, law, medicine, economy and development of countries.

Published: 18th December 2020 07:29 PM

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's new book discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the common way of life while suggesting solutions to the ongoing crisis triggered by the disease.

The book titled ‘COVID-19: Sabhyata ka Sankat aur Samadhan’ (COVID-19: Crisis of Civilisation and Solutions) was launched online on Thursday by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The Hindi book, published by Prabhat Prakashan, discusses how the pandemic has influenced the education system, business, politics, public safety, foreign policy, law, medicine, economy and development of countries.

'The words written in the book are not merely empty words but an important lesson for the present generation. The nuances and the attitudinal concepts shall be a treat to all the readers who relate to the idea of humanity,' Misra said in a statement.

Calling upon “globalisation of compassion” and a “supply chain of gratitude”, Satyarthi said he believes that during this period ordinary people, industrialists, healthcare providers, government machinery and social workers have done extraordinary humanitarian work.

He also pointed out the need to focus on children who are the 'worst sufferers of economic, social and political violence'.

'The ongoing crisis is not only a health, economic or social crisis, but also a crisis of morality, justice and the entire civilisation. We must act with urgency and compassion, or we risk losing an entire generation of children.

'Around 1.5 billion children across the globe are affected by school closure and almost half of them do not have the access to online education. It is unfortunate that only 0.13 per cent of the USD 8 trillion global COVID response has been allocated to the most vulnerable,' the child rights activist underlined.

