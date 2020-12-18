STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MoD sanctions defence acquisitions worth Rs 28000 crore, indigenous firms get lion’s share

This was the first meeting of the Council under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday approved proposals worth Rs 28,000 crore of which only a nominal purchase will be done from abroad in line with the government’s support to indigenous firms.

The approved proposals include weapons, platforms, equipment and systems required by the three armed forces. The acquisition proposals approved included Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Navy.

“Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of  Rs 28,000 crore for which Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the Make in India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government,” the Defence Ministry said in a release.

This was the first meeting of the Council under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

“Five cases valued at  Rs 25,000 crore are approved under indigenous design development and manufacture (IDDM) category. Particularly noteworthy are the @DRDO_India designed and developed AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control) systems for air force and modular bridges for  army,” the Ministry tweeted. 

