STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

On eve of Sonia's meeting with 'letter writers', Congress asserts Rahul best suited to lead party

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party stood united and together as a family and there are no dissensions pending.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the Congress on Friday downplayed any internal dissensions and said Rahul Gandhi was the "right person" to lead the party.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party stood united and together as a family and there are no dissensions pending after the announcement of elections to the party chief's post.

The assertion comes ahead of Saturday's meeting between Sonia Gandhi and many of the 23 leaders who wrote to her in August.

They had also demanded an active leadership and maintained that Gandhis will always be a "guiding force".

Sources said among those slated to meet Gandhi are Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, the party's deputy leader in the upper house Anand Sharma, former chief ministers Bhupinder Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha and Shashi Tharoor.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and senior leader P Chidambaram will also be part of the meeting, the sources added.

Rahul Gandhi is also set to attend the meeting, the sources confirmed.

Even as the party downplayed any internal frictions, the "letter writers" maintain that the issues they raised remain relevant and are "far from over".

Azad had recently slammed "five-star culture" in the party and said elections must be held at all organisational levels starting from the block.

Surjewala, however, said all issues raised by the "letter writers" stood resolved after Sonia Gandhi announced elections for the Congress president.

"This is not a meet of any special group of leaders. This is not a meet of any dissenters or rebels. Because we consider each leader and each worker as part of the family," he said while seeking to downplay the meet.

"Congress workers and the electoral college including the AICC members of the party will choose a person best suited for the post.

"It is my belief and the belief of overwhelming majority of 99.9 per cent leaders and workers that Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead the party and to take on the Modi government," Surjewala said.

He said Rahul Gandhi is perhaps that "rare breed" of leaders who has fearlessly questioned the anti-people policies of Modi government and endearing himself not only to congress workers but also to ordinary Indians.

"We feel Rahul Gandhi should lead the party from the front," he said.

Asked about Saturday's meeting, he said the Congress president was unable to meet people on many issues for a considerable amount of time on account of COVID protocol.

Starting Saturday and over a period of the next fortnight, Sonia Gandhi is going to meet and decide on various organisational issues besides those like winter session of Parliament not held, the farmers agitation and finalising alliances in key states, he said.

Surjewala said addressing issues raised by some of the senior leaders, Sonia Gandhi has already decided to hold elections to the post of president of Congress and that the process is currently underway.

"All matters stand resolved with the announcement of the election of the next Congress president so there are no internal issues of dissensions of any nature that are pending in the party.

"BJP continues to sometimes propagate such insinuations which our leaders do not believe including those who had written letters. We are one family. We will stay united and work together," he said.

The president of Congress will be chosen by the electoral college of the party, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp