STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Outrage in Santiniketan over BJP hoardings with Shah's, Tagore's pictures

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, a picture of whom also figured in the same hoarding, alleged it was the handiwork of Trinamool Congress to embarras the saffron party ahead of Shah's visit.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS/shekhar yadav)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bolpur in Birbhum district, hoardings with his picture above that of Rabindranath Tagore in the same frame caused outrage on Friday in neighbouring Santiniketan, which is famous as the bard's abode for long years.

A member of Tagore's family called it "disgusting" and the Leftist students "sacrilege".

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, a picture of whom also figured in the same hoarding, alleged it was the handiwork of Trinamool Congress to embarras the saffron party ahead of Shah's visit.

Supriyo Tagore, an ashramite of Santiniketan and a descendant of the famed Tagore family, said it was "Cheap and audacious on the part of a political party to put pictures of their leaders along with Rabindranath Tagore and shows the state of affairs in the country".

He said, "It is disgusting and deserves contempt."

Shah arrived in the city late on Friday night for a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

He is scheduled visit Bolpur on Sunday and hold a roadshow.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and members of the non-teaching organization of the party took out a rally at Santiniketan and Visva Bharati campus condemning theflex hoardings featuring the pictures of the BJP leaders and the Nobel laureate.

SFI leader and Visva Bharati University student Somnath Sau said "It is quite natural that the proponents of fascism will insult Tagore and crores of his readers in this way. We are not surprised but we will take out rallies against this sacrilege."

The hoardings carried the name of an organisation 'Bolpur Santiniketan Sanskriti Vikas Samity' and were seen in the campus area and elsewhere in Bolpur town.

They were later found to be removed.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said "Those who have no respect for Rabindranath Tagore, those who vandalise the bust of an icon like Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar do not have any respect for Bengali culture and will commit a crude act like placing the picture of their leaders on top of that of Gurudev".

The 19th century polymath's bust was vandalised during a rally by Shah in Kolkata in May, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupam Hazra BJP Amit Shah Rabindranath Tagore
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp