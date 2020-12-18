STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police attach property of slain gangster Vikas Dubey's brother in Uttar Pradesh

Deep Prakash is absconding since the Kanpur ambush and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared on his arrest, Station House Officer of Krishna Nagar Mahesh Kumar said.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Police on Friday attached property of Deep Prakash Dubey, brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in the Krishna Nagar area here, officials said.

Deep Prakash is absconding since the Kanpur ambush and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared on his arrest, Station House Officer of Krishna Nagar Mahesh Kumar said.

"After the permission of the court, we completed formalities of attaching the property (of Deep) in Krishna Nagar on Friday,” Kumar told PTI.

Eight policemen were killed in an ambush by gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates on July 3 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when he tried to flee after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur met with an accident, the police had said.

Two FIRs are registered against Deep Prakash -- one for obtaining arms licences on false affidavits and SIM cards on fake IDs and another for forcibly taking away a vehicle of one Vinit Pandey in 2009, he said.

The second FIR was lodged on charges of extortion, dishonesty, forgery of valuable security and using a genuine document as forged, Kumar added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deep Prakash Dubey gangster Vikas Dubey brother Uttar Pradesh police
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp