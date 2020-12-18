Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hits out at Rahul Gandhi for walkout, Amarinder Singh questions panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had been staying away from the meetings of Parliamentary panel on defence in which agenda for deliberations is agreed upon by the members.

But, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh came out strongly in support of Rahul as he urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to look into the “absurd” working of the committee.

Javadekar said Rahul is “ignorant” of the Parliamentary norms, adding that the panel meeting is not a venue for protest.

“He hasn’t attended 12 of the last 14 meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee, including the one called for deciding the agenda. The panel meeting isn’t a venue for protest. The deliberations of the meetings are also not reported outside,” the minister said.

The Congress leader had walked out of the panel meeting on Wednesday, alleging that the standing committee wasn’t taking up important issues concerning the defence. The defence panel had taken up the issue of uniforms for the deliberations on Wednesday.

Rahul in the past had shown contempt for Constitutional institutions, besides tearing apart a Cabinet decision of the UPA government, Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, Amarinder lashed out at the working of the committee, which he dubbed as “absurd’ with members discussing “the type of polish to be used on buttons and shoes of the uniform” instead of strategising on ways to counter the joint China-Pak threat.

“With both China and Pakistan breathing down on India, the committee should have been discussing strategic security issues and the urgent requirements of our forces and not the polish they need to shine their shoes and buttons. People who know nothing of the defence forces are made to sit on these committees now and we expect them to protect the nation,” he said.

Politicians with no knowledge of history and armed forces are sitting in the committee, Amarinder remarked, adding that the chairman should not behave in a “petty” manner.