STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protesting farmers to install more waterproof tents at Singhu border

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border are making arrangements to install waterproof tents to protect them from the cold weather conditions.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday.

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Protesting farmers at the Singhu border are making arrangements to install waterproof tents to protect them from the cold weather conditions.

Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today.

"We are preparing ourselves for a longer stay as our fight against black laws will continue. It's getting colder, so we're putting more tents," said a protester.

"PM should talk to the farmers and take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," said Dayal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab.

ALSO READ: Agri laws not helping reform, say economists

While the protesters including women, children and senior citizens remain at the Singhu border amid chilly weather, they have started facing difficulties as the national capital's temperature dips down.

Preparations are underway for setting up a long tent here to protect the protesters from the cold weather conditions.

"This agitation will go on for long, we have women, children and senior citizens with us so we are preparing a long tent to save them from this cold weather," said Salwinder Singh, farmers' leader.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing today.

ALSO READ: Put farm laws on ice, suggests Supreme Court

On December 16, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the 'Kisan Sammelan' in Gwalior.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister appreciated Tomar for "attempting to have a polite dialogue" with the farmers through an open letter, requesting them to read it.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp