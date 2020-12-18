STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reports from Pakistan on attacks on UN vehicle by Indian troops 'completely false': Sources

The response came following Pakistan Army's allegations that Indian troops targeted a vehicle of United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Control LOC in Rajouri district Friday Dec. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on UN vehicles by Indian troops along the Line of Control are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect, official sources said on Friday.

The response came following Pakistan Army's allegations that Indian troops targeted a vehicle of United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

The sources said there was no firing from the Indian side in that sector on Friday.

Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless.

"The reports emerging from the Pakistan side regarding attacks on UN vehicles are completely false and factually incorrect," said a source.

Separately, military sources also rejected the allegation by the Pakistan Army.

"Reports of targeting United Nations vehicle are not true," said a military source.

The UN is investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the Secretary General said Friday.

"At this stage, I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

In response to a question by PTI, Haq said the UN is aware of what both sides have been saying at this stage about the incident.

"We're simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object. Like I said, no one was harmed in this incident but a vehicle sustained some damage, and we are investigating the incident."

