STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sukhbir Badal seeks President's intervention in convening Winter Session of Parliament

Badal said Parliament must meet immediately as "a national priority" as the ongoing farmers' movement affects nearly 100 crore of our people directly.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in convening the Winter Session of Parliament at the earliest, saying its cancellation on the excuse of COVID-19 was "indigestible" as the three farm laws were passed when the pandemic was at its peak.

In his letter to the President, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Parliament must meet immediately as "a national priority" as the ongoing farmers' movement affects nearly 100 crore of our people directly and the rest indirectly going by the percentage of the country's population dependent on agriculture.

Describing the government's attitude as a case of "historic blunder", Badal said "the ruling party's stubborn-ness to listen to the country's 'annadata' and to let them die within a few hundred yards of Parliament would be remembered in history as a case of a heartless and conscience-less government at war with its own people."

"The SAD president who, as Member of the Parliament, had voted against the three controversial farm Bills, on Friday wrote to the President," a party statement said here.

Sukhbir wrote, "The government's excuse of the COVID-19 argument to justify the cancellation of Parliament's  Winter Session is indigestible".

How do you convince the people that Parliament could meet to pass the three controversial Bills at a time when the pandemic was at its peak which required the prime minister to start the nation's fight against it with a long, countrywide lockdown.

"Now, by the government's own admission, the intensity of the pandemic no longer requires a lockdown. Then, how does one justify the cancellation of the Winter Session? What was right then cannot be wrong now."

In his letter to the President, copies of which have been marked to the Speaker, Lok Sabha and  to the Vice President of India in his capacity as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Akali leader said it is "absurd and ironical" that the ruling party sees no danger to public health during gatherings of thousands of people in its election rallies in Bihar and now in West Bengal.

"But the government wants the countrymen to believe that even a limited meeting of Members of Parliament under strict SOPs would result in a pandemic flare up? There is no lockdown on BJP rallies but there is lockdown on Parliament comprising just a few hundred members, and that too under controlled circumstances. The COVID excuse is patently fake and even ridiculous," he wrote.

Badal said the government "is making a laughing stock of itself.

But the tragedy is ultimately the joke is on our poor people and on our sacred democratic traditions".

Badal said even if the pandemic excuse were to be accepted, the obvious question still remains.

"Are our lives more important than the lives of the millions and millions of people whom we represent and who trusted their destiny and lives in our hands at the elections. Are we going to betray that innocent trust because we are scared of meeting to help these patriotic 'annadatas' (farmer) to go back to their homes feeling secure about their future?" 

Badal said Parliament must meet immediately as "a national priority" as the ongoing farmers' movement affects nearly 100 crores of our people directly and the rest indirectly going by the percentage of the country's population dependent  on agriculture.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere are protesting near Delhi's borders for over three weeks now demanding repeal of the Centre's new farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Ram Nath Kovind Winter Session of Parliament Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp