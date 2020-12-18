Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi HC to hear Shashi Tharoor's plea against Arnab Goswami

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear next week the pleas moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable show in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the applications would be taken up on December 21.

Tharoor is also seeking to restrain Goswami from airing any shows which allegedly defame him.

The counsel for the journalist told the court that an application has been moved on his behalf seeking dismissal of the suit filed by the Congress leader.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vikas Pahwa and advocate Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that after its September 10 order asking Goswami to show restraint in his reporting of the case, the journalist aired a show on October 6 which was allegedly defamatory and objectionable.

The application filed on behalf of Tharoor claims that the show was in violation of the undertakings given to the court by Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, that he will show restraint in his reporting of the case.

The court on September 10 had questioned the journalist for running a parallel investigation and trial in the Congress leader’s wife’s death case and had directed him to be bound by his undertaking given in 2017 on showing restraint and bringing down the rhetoric while covering the matter.