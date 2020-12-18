STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suvendu Adhikari's resignation does not conform to rules of House, not accepted: Bengal Speaker

Biman Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally. The speaker also said that he had no clue if the "resignation is voluntary and genuine".

Published: 18th December 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

Former TMC leader and West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.

Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally. The speaker also said that he had no clue if the "resignation is voluntary and genuine".

"Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly," the Speaker told reporters.

Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat on December 16.

The Speaker was not present in the House at that time.

Banerjee further said that Adhikari has been asked to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to make his submission in the matter.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee TMC MLA resignation Suvendu Adhikari resignation
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp