Talking with Chinese officials for vessels stranded on sea: MEA

NEW DELHI: India is in touch with Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of the sailors stranded in Chinese waters, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MV Jag Anand, a bulk cargo vessel, is on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China since June 13 with 23 Indian nationals as crew on board.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals as its crew, is on anchorage near Caofeidian port in China since September 20 waiting for discharge of its cargo.

“The Chinese authorities have conveyed that on account of various COVID-19 related restrictions imposed by the local authorities, crew change is not being permitted from these ports. The owners of these shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been made aware of the reasons for delay in unloading of the cargo,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

“The government continues to be in regular touch with Chinese authorities to seek a resolution of these issues at the earliest.”