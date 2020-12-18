STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Sambhal administration withdraws notices served on 20 farmer leaders

Earlier this week, the administration had served notices of Rs 50 lakh each on six of them and Rs 5 lakh each on 14 others.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers gather at Gazipur border during their protest against Centre's agri-laws in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: The Sambhal administration on Friday withdrew notices served on 20 farmer leaders, who were told to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each after police apprehended breach of peace during protests against the Centre's farm laws.

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Deependra Yadav told PTI that the farmer leaders had given applications, saying the notices were issued in haste and requested that police should file a fresh report in this regard.

Notices served on all 20 farmer leaders were cancelled on the fresh police report, Yadav said, adding that the farmer leaders assured them that they will never be involved in any act leading to breach of peace.

Earlier this week, the administration had served notices of Rs 50 lakh each on six of them and Rs 5 lakh each on 14 others.

The notices were later rectified and the amount was amended to Rs 50,000.

The farmer leaders who were given notices included Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) district president Rajpal Singh Yadav, Jaiveer Singh, Brahmachari Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Raudas and Veer Singh.

They have been organising protests in the district over the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

"We've got a report from the Hayatnagar police station that some people are inciting farmers and there can be breach of peace," the SDM had said on Thursday.

BKU (Asli) leader Rajpal Singh Yadav had said they will not furnish the bonds "come what may".

"They can hang us or send us to jail. We're fighting for the rights of farmers," he had said.

The notices were issued under Section 111 (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the state BJP government of being anti-people, saying even though the Supreme Court has acknowledged the farmers' right to peaceful protest, it is "lodging FIRs" to realise a hefty amount from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp