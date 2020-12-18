UP: Sambhal administration withdraws notices served on 20 farmer leaders

By PTI

SAMBHAL: The Sambhal administration on Friday withdrew notices served on 20 farmer leaders, who were told to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each after police apprehended breach of peace during protests against the Centre's farm laws.

Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Deependra Yadav told PTI that the farmer leaders had given applications, saying the notices were issued in haste and requested that police should file a fresh report in this regard.

Notices served on all 20 farmer leaders were cancelled on the fresh police report, Yadav said, adding that the farmer leaders assured them that they will never be involved in any act leading to breach of peace.

Earlier this week, the administration had served notices of Rs 50 lakh each on six of them and Rs 5 lakh each on 14 others.

The notices were later rectified and the amount was amended to Rs 50,000.

The farmer leaders who were given notices included Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) district president Rajpal Singh Yadav, Jaiveer Singh, Brahmachari Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Raudas and Veer Singh.

They have been organising protests in the district over the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

"We've got a report from the Hayatnagar police station that some people are inciting farmers and there can be breach of peace," the SDM had said on Thursday.

BKU (Asli) leader Rajpal Singh Yadav had said they will not furnish the bonds "come what may".

"They can hang us or send us to jail. We're fighting for the rights of farmers," he had said.

The notices were issued under Section 111 (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the state BJP government of being anti-people, saying even though the Supreme Court has acknowledged the farmers' right to peaceful protest, it is "lodging FIRs" to realise a hefty amount from them.