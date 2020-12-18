Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

He informed via a tweet that he has no symptoms and has gone into home isolation. "I took the test for Covid today and was tested positive. I am alright as I have no symptoms. Following doctors' advice, I am going into home isolation. I request people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and go into isolation as a precautionary measure," the CM tweeted.

Officials said that they are keeping a tab on CM's health and arrangements are in place to take care of his every need.

आज मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और symptoms भी नहीं हैं।अतः डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। मेरा सभी से अनुरोध है, कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 18, 2020

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "Honorable Chief Minister is doing fine and is under the observation of doctors. He is in home isolation and is taking every precaution. May he get well soon."

The officials of the state health department have already started contact tracing of the people who recently met the CM or came into his close contact.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 data from the state health department revealed that the death rate in hill districts of the state Uttarakhand has increased to 12.65% in the last few months.

Out of the total of 1375 Covid deaths in the states, 174 have been reported from the hill districts of Uttarakhand.

In October, the death rate in hill districts due to Covid was 7.36% which increased to 9.14% in November.

Till December 16, Pauri recorded the maximum number of Covid deaths with 55 followed by Pithoragarh (26), Almora (21), Tehri (15), Chamoli (14), Bageshwar (13), Uttarkashi (13), Rudraprayag (10), and Champawat with 7 deaths.