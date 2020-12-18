STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

Published: 18th December 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. 

He informed via a tweet that he has no symptoms and has gone into home isolation. "I took the test for Covid today and was tested positive. I am alright as I have no symptoms. Following doctors' advice, I am going into home isolation. I request people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and go into isolation as a precautionary measure," the CM tweeted.

Officials said that they are keeping a tab on CM's health and arrangements are in place to take care of his every need.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "Honorable Chief Minister is doing fine and is under the observation of doctors. He is in home isolation and is taking every precaution. May he get well soon."

The officials of the state health department have already started contact tracing of the people who recently met the CM or came into his close contact.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 data from the state health department revealed that the death rate in hill districts of the state Uttarakhand has increased to 12.65% in the last few months. 

Out of the total of 1375 Covid deaths in the states, 174 have been reported from the hill districts of Uttarakhand. 

In October, the death rate in hill districts due to Covid was 7.36% which increased to 9.14% in November.

Till December 16, Pauri recorded the maximum number of Covid deaths with 55 followed by Pithoragarh (26), Almora (21), Tehri (15), Chamoli (14), Bageshwar (13), Uttarkashi (13), Rudraprayag (10), and Champawat with 7 deaths. 

