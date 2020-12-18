STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We believe in communal harmony: Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister said the West Bengal government runs the ''Aikyashree'' scheme to provide scholarships to minority students.

Published: 18th December 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that it is our duty to protect the rights of people of all faiths, communities, castes and creed.

In a tweet, she said "Today is #MinorityRightsDay. India is the land of unity in diversity, and it is our duty to protect the rights of people of all faiths, communities, castes and creeds. We believe in communal harmony. Unity is strength. Divided we fall".

The chief minister said the West Bengal government runs the ''Aikyashree'' scheme to provide scholarships to minority students.

"Since 2011, 2.03 crore scholarships worth Rs 5,657 crore have been provided to minority students, the highest in the country", she tweeted.

The Aikyashree scheme provides scholarship to students belonging to the minority community of financially poor background. It also provides training to students for various competitive exams and training programmes to develop and upgrade their skills. 

