8 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 16,611

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,611, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

Three cases each were reported from East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley while one case each was recorded in Changlang and Namsai district respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the eight fresh cases, seven were detected through rapid antigen tests and one through True NAT method, the SSO said. Barring three, all the new patients are asymptomatic, he said.

The state now has 234 active COVID-19 cases. Thirty-two more people were cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,322, he said.

A total of 55 patients have succumbed to the infection as of date, the official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.26 per cent, he said.

The state's positivity rate is 1.74 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.33 per cent, Dr Jampa said. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 90, followed by East Siang (27), Tawang (23) and West Kameng (19).

The state has so far tested 3,71,936 samples for COVID-19, including 513 on Friday, he added.