STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader and ex-Union minister Birender Singh extends support to farmers' agitation

Singh is grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent politician during the pre-independence era who championed the interest of farmers.

Published: 19th December 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chaudhary Birender Singh

Former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh has extended his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agriculture-marketing laws passed by the Centre.

Singh is grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent politician during the pre-independence era who championed the interest of farmers.

Singh, whose son Brijendra is a sitting BJP MP, said it was his moral responsibility to stand with the farmers who he said are "worried" as they fear the new legislations will have an "impact" on their economic condition.

"Whatever I have achieved in politics, would not have been possible had I not been the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram," Singh said on Friday.

"Therefore, it is my moral responsibility to stand with the farmers in their fight today and, therefore, I have decided to support this (farmers') fight," said Singh, a prominent Jat leader in Haryana.

Singh further said that he along with his supporters will soon observe a symbolic hunger strike in Haryana's districts bordering Delhi.

Under the banner of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch, the former Union minister along with his supporters had sat on a protest at Rohtak on Friday.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for three weeks to demand a repeal of the farm laws.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), do away with mandis system and will leave them at the "mercy of big corporates", apprehensions the government has been insisting are misplaced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Birender Singh BJP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp