ED attaches Rs 11.86 cr assets of Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA money laundering case

Abdullah, who is the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP, is in touch with his lawyers and mulling legal options to fight the charges and attachment of properties.

Published: 19th December 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the District Development Council polls concluded in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate attached National Conference president and chairman of the Gupkar Alliance Farooq Abdullah’s properties, including three residential houses worth Rs 11.86 crore in the J&K Cricket Association money laundering case.

Abdullah, who is the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP, is in touch with his lawyers and mulling legal options to fight the charges and attachment of properties. The attached properties include three residential houses: Gupkar Road in Srinagar, Katipora, Tanmarg in Baramulla and Bhatindi, Sunjwan in Jammu.

Abdullah’s commercial buildings at Srinagar’s Residency Road area and land at four places were also attached. Before the attachment of his properties, Abdullah has been questioned twice by the ED in Srinagar for his alleged involvement in the JKCA money laundering case.

Earlier, the CBI, which probed the JKCA scam, had in 2018 filed charge sheet against Abdullah for alleged misappropriation of Rs 43.69 crore in 2002-11. Reacting to attaching of properties, his son Omar tweeted: “The properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003. There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the “crime” being investigated.”

