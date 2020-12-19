STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gehlot blames Centre for state government's failure to waive farmers' loans

State Cooperative Minister Udaylal Anjana said due to lack of cooperation from the nationalised banks, the waiving of loans taken from them has not happened as yet.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the state government has not waived off farm loans and blamed the Centre for the failure of the Congress’s poll promise.

Claiming that he has waived Rs 15,000 crore of farmers’ loans from the state’s cooperative banks, the chief minister, while talking to the media in New Delhi on the completion of two years of his government in Rajasthan, said he has been unable to waive loans from various nationalised and commercial banks owing to the lack of cooperation from the Centre.

He said the nationalised banks come under the purview of the Centre which is dithering on directing banks to waive their loans to farmers.

“We have waived off farmers’ loans from cooperatives banks, but nationalised banks come under the Centre and the RBI. They are not able to waive off the loans as the Centre is not directing them to do so... We have written a letter to the PM to direct nationalised banks to waive-off loans.

They have not decided on it as yet,” the chief minister said. Before the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018, then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days if his party was voted to power in the state.

After the Congress’s victory, the state cooperative department issued an order on December 19, 2018, saying all short-term crop loans availed by eligible farmers from state cooperative banks, outstanding as of November 30, 2018, would be waived off. According to the department, till now, the Gehlot government has waived of short-term crop loans of Rs 15,000 crore of 20.81 lakh farmers.

