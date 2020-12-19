STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 cases cross 1 crore mark with 25,153 new infections, death toll at 1,45,136

The health ministry said that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December.

Published: 19th December 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students at a school near Tirupati attend classes while maintaining social distancing as part of Covid-19 protocols on Friday.

Students at a school near Tirupati attend classes while maintaining social distancing as part of Covid-19 protocols on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday stated that 16,00,90,514 samples have been tested up to December 18. As many as 11,71,868 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Covid vaccines coming, but not for everyone

The health ministry said that India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 95 lakh in December. The recoveries are more than 30 times the active cases (currently only 3.14 per cent of total cases).

This has resulted in "very high" recovery rate of more than 95 per cent, one of the highest globally. This is fuelled by 34 States and UTs reporting more than 90 per cent recovery rate.

ALSO READ: Vaccine or not, mask is here to stay

The health ministry said that the central government's calibrated strategies through a "whole of government" approach have sharply focussed on high Recovery Rate and low Fatality Rate on a sustained basis.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday had said that health requires a holistic approach, we need to focus as much on prevention as we do on diagnosis and treatment.

"The government through its various programs is improving social determinants of health like sanitation, proper housing and providing clean cooking fuel which will aid in ending Tuberculosis," said Harsh Vardhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus one crore cases daily covid updates India COVID 19 deaths Health Ministry
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp