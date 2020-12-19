STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jailed RJD workers, leaders contributing to 80 per cent crimes in Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari replied to Manjhi saying 'providing better law and order in the state is the subject of state government and home department.'

HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former chief minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that 80 per cent of crimes in Bihar will get contained if RJD and its allies explain it their workers and jailed leaders.

Taking to Twitter, the former Bihar chief minister wrote "Those who show concern about the crime of Bihar. @RJDforIndia  And the leaders of their allies are urged that if you explain to your workers and jailed leaders, then more than 80% of the criminal incidents in the state will end."

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari replied to Manjhi saying "providing better law and order in the state is the subject of state government and home department."

"Home department is handled by none other than CM Nitish Kumar for last many years with a bunch of his pet officials. It would be better if Manjhi ji to ask his allies in the government to not indulge in blame game, rather work towards containing the crimes." he added.

Tiwari asked Hindustani Awam Morcha chief to show data of how RJD workers and leaders in jail were involved in state crimes.

Manjhi had also attacked the opposition RJD for opposing liquor prohibition law in Bihar. "The prohibition is the best decision taken by the Nitish Kumar government." he added.

