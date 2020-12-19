Jharkhand: Lalu Yadav’s doctor issued show-cause notice for misleading, unauthorised statement

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Doctor Umesh Prasad, who has been looking after jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has been issued a show-cause notice by the RIMS director for giving misleading and unauthorised statement related to the health condition of Prasad.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities cleared that condition of Lalu Prasad is stable, barring some complications which he has been facing for the last few years.

Dr Umesh Prasad, had on December 12, claimed that condition of RJD chief is alarming and he may be put on dialysis anytime as only 25 per cent of his kidney was functional. According to Prasad, Yadav is a chronic patient with hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments.

“After jail authorities complained that no health bulletin could be issued by the RIMS without their knowledge, RIMS Director had issued a show-cause notice to Dr. Umesh Prasad asking him that under what circumstances he issued the statement related to the health conditions of Lalu Prasad,” said Public Relations

Officer of RIMS Dr. Vaghmare Prasad Krishna. Dr Prasad, however, in his reply has denied that he issued any such statement to the media, he added.

RIMS Director Dr. Kameshwar Prasad also confirmed that Dr. Umesh Prasad had been asked explanation on the issue. “If anything is said on behalf of the RIMS, it is my duty to ask him whether he has given any such statement or not,” said RIMS Director.

Sources in RIMS also claimed that condition of Lalu Yadav is stable and no suggestion has been sought from the nephrology department. Had there been any problem or further deterioration, the doctor must have referred the matter to the nephrology department, which was not done in this case, it said.

Jail authorities, on the other hand, claimed that they have not been informed specifically the health condition of Lalu Prasad.

“We are receiving normal health reports from RIMS administration, but no such specific mention about his health condition was made in it,” said Jail IG Virendra Bhushan.

After being convicted by a Special CBI court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018, and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19.