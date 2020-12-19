STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six Pakistanis among seven chargesheeted by NIA in narcotics seizure case of Gujarat

The charge sheet was filed on Friday before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ahmedabad.

Published: 19th December 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven people including six Pakistani nationals in a case of seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The charge sheet was filed on Friday before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ahmedabad.

The six Pakistani nationals and one Indian national were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Safdar Ali, Alahi Daad Angiyara, Azim Khan, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Gafur, Mohamad Malah, all residents of Pakistan's Karachi, have been named in the charge sheet along with Indian national Ramjhan, a resident of Gujarat's Dwarka, the NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina near Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat.

The arrested accused had conspired and attempted to bring in a total of 330 Kg of narcotics drugs in Gujarat.

However, they were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guards on May 21, 2019 which resulted in the recovery of nearly 237 Kgs of narcotics, several incriminating articles and Pakistani Currency Notes.

Further investigation against nine absconding Pakistani accused continues, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp