STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with rebel Congress leaders

After months of infighting, this is the first time Gandhis are meeting the rebels.

Published: 19th December 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others arrived at 10 Janpath on Saturday for a meeting with the party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Other Congress leaders who arrived for a meeting are Anand Sharma, BS Hooda, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram.

After months of infighting, this is the first time Gandhis are meeting the rebels.

The dissent letter writers who are present in the meeting include, Gulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of senior party leaders today to formulate the party's strategy on the current political scenario amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws. The meeting will continue for 10 days.

In a press briefing, Congress general secretary said Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with party leaders for the next 10 days.

Sonia Gandhi will also discuss the scrapping of the winter session of Parliament by the central government with senior leaders comprising the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Ghulam Nabi Azad
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp