Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Metro plans for Jammu, Srinagar on fast track

The twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir — Srinagar and Jammu — would soon get metro services for smooth commuting. According to officials, the Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometer length while the Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometer length.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the officials that the project once approved should be completed within two years from the date of commencement. The metro service will be a leap towards sustainable public transport.

HC stays UT govt’s circular on expiry of stays

In a significant judgment, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court stayed a Union Territory government circular on expiry of stay orders within six months of their issuance.

Hearing a petition filed by some aggrieved persons of the Higher Education department, a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey stayed the operation of the circular of the Law Department and the communication issued by Director Colleges, Higher Education Department.

The High Court observed that the government circular on automatic expiry of stay orders within six months undermines the dignity of the court in the eyes of the general public.

In their plea, the petitioners had contended that authorities were contemplating to disengage them despite a stay granted by the court in March this year.

One-stop centres to protect women

The government has constituted a committee to finalise arrangements for setting up of ‘One Stop Centres’ across J&K for monitoring the protection of women from sexual abuse.

The committee has been tasked to submit its initial recommendations by January 2021. The principal secretary to government, Social Welfare Department, has been appointed as chairman of the committee while the secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee has been tasked to monitor the establishment of ‘One Stop Centres’ in accordance with the guidelines and SOP.

Single-digit neonatal mortality rate in J&K

J&K has recorded 22 points decrease in Neonatal Mortality Rate (NNMR) from 23.1 to 9.8; 16 points decrease in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 32.4 to 16.3 and 19 points decrease in Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) from 37.6 to 18.5.

This has been disclosed by the latest report of National Family Healthy Survey (NFHS-5)conducted by International Institute of Population Sciences, Mumbai. Antenatal check-up of mothers in first trimester and institutional births, which are indicators for decreasing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR)and utilisation of health facilities have also shown significant improvement.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com