Those who left CPI-M to join BJP have allegations against them: Suryakanta

Two CPI-M legislators - of Tamluk and Gajole, Ashok Dinda and Dipali Biswas joined the saffron brigade at the rally held during the day.

By PTI

KOLKATA: CPI-M state secretary Suryakanta Mishra Saturday said that those who have left the party to join BJP in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore had allegations against them and would have had to leave the party eventually.

"Those who left CPI-M had allegations against them. They would eventually have to leave the party as inquiries were instituted against them," Mishra told reporters here.

About several ruling Trinamool Congress leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Shilbhadra Dutta also joining the saffron party, Mishra said "It is nothing but a drama.

"This drama has been going on for long and the final scene is yet to unfold. Neither the BJP nor TMC have any ideological base - there is only corruption".

He said BJP is trying to break TMC and the Left.

"BJP is not certain of getting majority, but its design is to challenge the existence of others."

Regarding imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, he said "We are opposed to any such move from the beginning. We are also against the post of the governor in a federal structure."

Mishra said, "BJP is driving ahead the RSS agenda and has failed to meet its electoral promise of bringing back black money. It has instead ruined the economy at large."

