Tiwa Autonomous Council: BJP wins six seats, leading in 12 more

BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading in one seat, as per the counting update given by the ASEC for 19 seats.

Published: 19th December 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP has won six seats and is leading in another 12 seats as the counting of ballot papers for the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council is on, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said on Saturday.

BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading in one seat, as per the counting update given by the ASEC for 19 seats.

The opposition has not been able to lead in any constituency of the council spread over four districts in Assam.

Voting for the the 36 constituencies of the council spread across Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts took place on December 17.

A total of 124 candidates are in the fray.

The winning BJP candidates are Saruj Konwar (Topakuchi), Gitamoni Kalita Bhuyan (Jarabari), Mohan Senapati (Chahari), Indra Bordoioi (Nambor-Lalung) and Madan Bordoloi (Lalungpar), ASEC said in its counting bulletin.

BJP's Moniram Patar from Gobha constituency have won uncontested, it added.

In the recently concluded elections of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), BJP formed the government in alliance with two other parties.

In the results, the incumbent Bodoland People's Front (BPF) became the single largest party with 17 seats.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12, BJP nine, while the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and Congress bagged one seat each.

After results were declared, one BPF and the lone Congress member switched their sides and joined the BJP, taking the saffron party's tally to 11.

The BJP ditched its state ally BPF and tied up with UPPL and GSP to jointly form the BTC government.

