TMC heaves shy of relief as rebel MLA wants to return 'home'

Sources in the TMC said Tiwari talked to Bengal chief minister Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders saying he was keen to return to the party.

Published: 19th December 2020 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In a late night drama staged in Bengal’s politics at a time when the Trinamool Congress is busy keeping its house in place in the wake of exit of four lawmakers in past 48 hours, Bengal’s ruling party heaved a shy of relief after one of the rebellious MLA Jitendra Tiwari, who surrendered his party membership on Thursday, took a U-turn and said on Friday night that he wanted to come back ‘’home’’.

"I took the decision out of my pain. Mamata Banerjee had always been my role model. I exchanged words with senior leaders of the party and decided to come back,’’ said Tiwari, an MLA from Panvebswar and former administrator of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Sources in the TMC said Tiwari talked to Bengal chief minister Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders saying he was keen to return to the party.

Sources in the TMC said Tiwari’s sudden turn is a sequel of strong objection from BJP’s Bengal functionaries as there was a buzz that he might join the saffron camp.

a section of BJP’s Bengal functionaries expressed their objection on Tiwari’s inclusion in the party. In a message Asansol MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo said the final decision would be taken by the party’s central leadership but he would not welcome Tiwari.  

Echoing the same, BJP’s women wing president Agnimitra Paul said she does not like Tiwari because of his muscleman image in Asansol. Sayantan Basu, the general secretary of the party, also expressed his objection.

Reacting to Tiwari’s decision to return to the TMC, urban development minister Firhad Hakim said, ‘’I treated him always as a younger brother and I am glad to know that Tiwari realised that he took a wrong decision.’’

Tiwari, a few days ago, accused Hakim for not allowing the Centre’s fund to develop Asansol under the smart city scheme.

Triggering embarrassment to the ruling party on Friday morning, MLA from Barrackpore Shilbhadra Dutta resigned on Friday as a member of the party. Explaining the reason behind his resignation, Dutta said, ‘’Under the present circumstances, it is not possible for me to continue in the TMC. I have not yet decided what will be the fate of my political career.’’

There are strong speculations that Dutta might join the BJP. Hours after Dutta resigned, the portrait of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was removed from Dutta’s office.

On Thursday, Pandaveswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari and lawmaker from Bishnupur Shyamaprasad Mukherjee severed their links with the ruling party.

Though Suvendu is yet to join the saffron camp, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide him Z category security cover in West Bengal with a bulletproof vehicle and Y+ security ring in other states. According to BJP sources, the rebellious TMC leader will come under the fold of the saffron camp on Saturday in presence of the Union Home Minister in a Midnapore rally.

In the order, MHA said, ‘’Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with central security agencies and it has been decided to provide him Z category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.’’

Sources in the Bengal BJP said Suvendu’s Z category security cover was a fall out of the party communication with the central government requesting to provide him protection.

