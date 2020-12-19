STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

When elections arrive Mamata will be left alone in Trinamool: Shah mocks Bengal CM

Shah said leaders and workers of rival political parties were joining the BJP because of the TMC's "politics of appeasement and nepotism".

Published: 19th December 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an election rally ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MIDNAPORE: By the time assembly elections are held in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her TMC, a cocky Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted Saturday as a battery of TMC leaders including the redoubtable Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP.

Adhikari, the foremost TMC leader with a mass base after Banerjee, shifted allegiance to the BJP, besides nine MLAs, including five of the ruling party, and a Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member in Shah's presence.

The TMC's slogan of "Maa, Mati, Manush" (mother, motherland and people) has been reduced to "extortion, corruption and nepotism", Shah said, and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state winning over 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

"When the people of Bengal are rallying behind the BJP to transform the state why is she worried? This is just the beginning. These people are leaving your party voluntarily."

"The way leaders are deserting your party, by the time elections are held, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the TMC," Shah said, taking a swipe at Banerjee.

"The kind of Tsunami I see today, you would have never imagined," an elated Shah said as Adhikar nodded in approval.

Shah said leaders and workers of rival political parties were joining the BJP because of the TMC's "politics of appeasement and nepotism".

"Good people from the Congress, Trinamool, CPI(M). all under the leadership of Suvendu Bhai, have joined BJP today to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji," he said.

Mocking Banerjee's allegation that the BJP was trying to engineer defections in her party, Shah wondered whether forming the TMC after quitting the Congress in 1998 was not defection.

"Senior party members are leaving TMC. Mamata didi is accusing the BJP of engineering defections. We are not doing any such thing. But I want to ask her when she quit the Congress to form TMC, wasn't it defection? This is just the beginning. She will be left alone by the time election arrives," Shah said.

Lashing out at "dynasty politics" in the TMC, Shah alleged that Banerjee has changed its slogan from "Maa, Mati, Manush" to "appeasement, family fiefdom and tolabaazi (extortion).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Amit Shah Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp