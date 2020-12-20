STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASI removes cap on the number of visitors to protected monuments

The superintending archaeologist (SA) would decide the total number of visitors per day in the ASI-protected monuments after discussions with the respective district magistrate.

Published: 20th December 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Visitors click pictures near Qutub Minar on Monday, when monuments were reopened for public | Shekhar Yadav

Visitors click pictures near Qutub Minar on Monday, when monuments were reopened for public. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday removed the cap on the number of visitors to its protected monuments.

The decision was taken in accordance with a communication issued by the government on the updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on December 18, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

It, however, said that the superintending archaeologist (SA) would decide the total number of visitors per day in the ASI-protected monuments after discussions with the respective district magistrate who is the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee.

"The ASI has removed the cap on the number of visitors to its Centrally Protected Monuments/sites. This is as per the latest communication on the updated SOPs, issued to the regional directors and SAs," the ministry said in a statement.

"The SOP further states that selling of physical tickets may be resumed where there are problems in QR code and network. Sound-and-light show may be resumed," the statement added.

The ministry further said that all centrally protected monuments would continue to remain bound by the COVID-19 related protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Culture earlier, as also any particular orders by the state and/or district administration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments visitors
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp