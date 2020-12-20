CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
The militants hurled the grenade on a team of CRPF personnel at Achabal area in the district around 6.50 pm, a police official said.
Published: 20th December 2020 08:11 PM | Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:11 PM
SRINAGAR: Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, injuring a jawan, police said.
A CRPF jawan was injured in the blast, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.