STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hans Raj visits rural pockets in northwest Delhi to apprise people of 'benefits' of agri laws

Hans's South Delhi counterpart Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday also took out a nine-km-long 'Kisan Kanoon Kalyan Samarthan Yatra'.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP from North-West Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans is reaching out to people in villages bordering Haryana in his parliamentary constituency north-west Delhi to apprise them of the "benefits" of the Centre's three agriculture laws being opposed by farmers.

Hans's South Delhi counterpart Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday also took out a nine-km-long 'Kisan Kanoon Kalyan Samarthan Yatra' passing many villages including Jaitpur, Badarpur, Meethapur and Molarband in his constituency.

Hans is visiting rural pockets of his constituency, including Narela, Bawana and Mundka, meeting farmers and distributing Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's recent letter addressed to the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been camping at Delhi borders for over three weeks, demanding the Centre to scrap the three farm laws and provide legal guarantee of minimum support price(MSP) for crops.

Two border points Singhu and Tikri in north west Delhi have become focal points of the farmers' protests.

There are around 100 villages in north west Delhi bordering Haryana and they have impact on the villages and people living in the neighbouring states, Hans said.

The farmers should read the leaflets of Tomar's letter to understand how the new farm laws are beneficial to them and how some people are taking advantage of the current situation and creating confusion among them, he said.

"I am sure that when this leaflet will reach the farmers and they read it, the prevailing atmosphere will definitely be positive.

The farmers will be able to know how many benefits the new laws have and that its opponents are working to harm everyone under the cover of farmers' protests," Hans said.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar recently issued an eight-page open letter to farmers, saying the Centre is ready to address all their concerns.

Tomar, in the letter, had said the Modi government was committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

Hans said leaflets of Tomar's letters will be widely distributed in north west Delhi areas, especially Narela, Bawana and Mundka inhabited by the farmers.

The district and ward unit leaders and workers will deliver the leaflets while Hans will also visit each of the assembly constituencies in north west to create awareness about the farm laws, party leaders said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hans Raj Hans Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp