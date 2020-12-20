STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 26,624 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 20th December 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:18 PM

Karnataka Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 3,05,344 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 341 new fatalities include 74 from Maharashtra, 43 from West Bengal, 32 from Delhi, 29 from Kerala and 23 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,45,477 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,648 from Maharashtra followed by 12,004 from Karnataka, 11,968 from Tamil Nadu, 10,251 from Delhi, 9,320 from West Bengal, 8,177 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,074 from Andhra Pradesh and  5,189 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

