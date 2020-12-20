STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 active caseload further drops to 3.05 lakh

A total of 341 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states and UTs account for 81. 23 per cent of new deaths.

Published: 20th December 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dropped to 3.05 lakh, comprising just 3.

04 per cent of the total infections as on date, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload, the ministry underlined.

The new recoveries of 29,690 in a span of 24 hours have led to a net decline of 3,407 in the total active cases, it said.

The ministry said that ten states and UTs including Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka account for 66 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The country registered 26,624 new infections in a span of 24 hours.

"The daily new cases have been less than 40,000 since the last 21 days continuously," the ministry highlighted.

The total recovered cases are nearing 96 lakh (9,580,402). The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, the ministry stated.

Of the new recovered cases, 74.68 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,749 newly recovered cases. 3,119 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 2,717 in West Bengal. The ministry said that 76.62 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,940 new cases.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (74). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 43 and 32 daily deaths, respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

