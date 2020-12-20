STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in defamation case

Vivek Doval had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the Caravan Magazine and Ramesh for allegedly defaming him through an article and a press conference based on it respectively.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh (File photo| Meghana Shastry, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tendered an apology to Vivek Doval, the son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, before a Delhi court in connection with a criminal defamation case.

Vivek Doval had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the Caravan Magazine and Ramesh for allegedly defaming him through an article and a press conference based on it respectively.

Ramesh said his remarks were based on a news article and added that "some independent verification of the facts may have been in order".

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta heard the matter and closed the case against the Congress leader after Doval accepted the apology.

The case, however, will continue against the magazine.

In his statement made before the court, Ramesh said, "I want to clarify that these statements or accusations were made drawing conclusions from an article that was published the previous day in The Caravan magazine. As the case progressed, I realised that perhaps some independent verification may have been in order."

"However, the general elections were close and the questions raised in the article seemed appropriate for being highlighted in making certain insinuations against you (Vivek) and your family.

"Thus, I would like to offer my apologies to you and your family for any hurt the statements may have caused. I would also urge the INC to remove the press conference available on their website," the former Union minister said.

Doval had claimed that the allegations levelled by the magazine and later, repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were baseless and false, and damaged his reputation in the eyes of his family members and professional colleagues.

In his complaint, Doval had said the magazine and Ramesh attempted to "deliberately malign and defame" him to "settle scores" with his father.

The Caravan, in an online write-up titled "The D Companies", had said Vivek Doval "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands", which is "an established tax haven", and it was "registered merely 13 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government demonetised all existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in 2016".

According to the complaint, Ramesh had held a press conference, reiterating the "baseless and unfounded facts" as narrated in the article.

Doval had alleged that the contents of the article presented "no illegality" on his part, but the entire narration was presented in a manner that suggested "wrongdoings" to the readers.

With regard to Ramesh, the complaint said the press conference addressed by the Congress leader went "beyond the mere narration in the article" and that he was already geared and armed to launch an attack, "merely waiting for the publication of the article", which could then provide a "smokescreen to the otherwise targeted and deliberate attack on the reputation of the complainant and his family".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh Ajit Doval Vivek Doval
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp