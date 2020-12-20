STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Leopardess found dead in Madhya Pradesh, electrocution suspected

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Leopard (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SEONI: A leopardess has allegedly died of electrocution at the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Sunday.

The feline's carcass was found on Saturday in Gandatola beat of the reserve's Rukhad buffer zone, PTR's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

He said no evidence of hunting was found in the area during a search operation.

The leopardess possibly jumped from a tree and came in contact with an 11 KV electricity line passing through the area, the official said, adding that a team from the MP Electricity Board also inspected the area.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Parihar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard Man animal conflict
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp