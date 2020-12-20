STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: 26-year-old COVID-19 positive undertrial flees from Thane hospital

The undertrial escaped from the Thane Civil Hospital during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said on Saturday.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was admitted to a government hospital in Thane after testing COVID-19 positive, escaped from the facility by removing an exhaust fan in the toilet, police said on Saturday.

The undertrial escaped from the Thane Civil Hospital during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

The man was arrested on December 8 for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

A court had sent him to judicial custody and he was lodged at Thane central jail, a police official said.

"He tested COVID-19 positive recently and was admitted to the civil hospital. He was undergoing treatment in a special ward for coronavirus patients there. As police guards have to sit outside the ward as per the protocol, the undertrial was handcuffed to the bed," he said.

Around 3 am on Friday, when the police guards went for a round, they did not find the undertrial on the bed, although the handcuffs were still attached to it.

They checked the toilet and found that a stool was placed below the exhaust fan, the official said.

"It was found that the undertrial had removed the exhaust fan and escaped through hollow space. A search was carried out in the premises, but in vain," he said.

Thane Nagar police have registered a case under IPC section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) against him and a search was on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Thane Civil Hospital
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp