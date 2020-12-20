STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre and his wife performed the father's duty for the groom, who is also an orphan with speech and hearing disabilities.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:33 PM

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his wife on Sunday performed the "Kanyadaan" ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man.

Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre and his wife performed the father's duty for the groom, who is also an orphan with speech and hearing disabilities, an official release said.

The marriage was held at Nagpur, with many political leaders and government officials in attendance.

The woman was found abandoned at a railway station in Nagpur 23 years ago.

She was adopted and raised at an orphanage in neighbouring Amravati district.

The groom was found abandoned in Dombivali township in Thane district as a two-year-old.

