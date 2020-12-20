STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's allegations on attacks by Indian troops on UN vehicle found false following probe: India

Pakistan on Friday alleged that Indian troops targeted a vehicle of United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:53 PM

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday said Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops deliberately targeted a vehicle of the United Nations along the Line of Control were investigated in detail and found to be factually "incorrect and false".

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan should responsibly investigate its "lapses" instead of repeating "baseless and fabricated" allegations against India to cover up its own "failure" in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control.

Indian government sources rejected the allegations that day itself.

In response to media queries on allegations by Pakistan, Srivastava also said that India has conveyed its findings and views on "these misrepresentations" to the Pakistani side.

"Allegations by Pakistan regarding Indian forces deliberately targeting a UN vehicle on 18 Dec have been investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false.

"Our forward troops were aware of the visit of UN Military Observers in the area and did not conduct any firing as alleged," he said.

"Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses," the MEA spokesperson said.

