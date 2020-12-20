Uttarakhand government to release money for aided schools

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state education department has made it clear that the amount reserved for schools will be released soon.

The department cleared that the allotted budget and the use of the grant by schools will be reviewed but no monumental changes will be made.

The decision has come as a relief for several stakeholders, especially the teachers’ association who had declared to stage an intensive protest on December 21 against the discontinuation of the grant.

Earlier, the teachers’ association of the state had urged that instead of discontinuing the grant, the state education department should think of ways to improve the standards of government-aided schools as they have been producing better results than government schools.

Chief Minister's Office will be soon taking a decision on the pending grant of 17 government-aided schools of the Jill state.