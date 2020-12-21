STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24,337 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours, recovery rate nears 96 per cent

The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a railway station in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent, according to the data.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 15th consecutive day.

There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprise 3.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested up to December 20 with 9,00,134 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 333 new fatalities include 98 from Maharashtra, 40 from West Bengal, 30 from Kerala and 26 from Delhi.

The 1,45,810 deaths reported so far in the country includes 48,746 from Maharashtra followed by 12,009 in Karnataka, 11,983 in Tamil Nadu, 10,277 in Delhi, 9,360 in West Bengal, 8,196 in Uttar Pradesh, 7,076 in Andhra Pradesh and 5,201 in Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

