64 members of four militant groups surrender before Assam CM Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Sixty-four militants laid down weapons before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday.

The militants include 18 from the Paresh Baruah faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), 32 from the United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF), 13 from the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLF) and one from the People's Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK).

The surrendered militants included ULFA's self-styled "deputy commander-in-chief" Drishti Rajkhowa and the PDCK's self-styled "commander-in-chief" Onn Teron.

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who was present at the arms-laying down ceremony, lauded the rebels for joining the mainstream.

"By coming overground, you have set an example for others to follow. Violent means are detrimental to the development of a state or a nation. We will take all measures to ensure that the process of your rehabilitation is expedited," Mahanta said addressing the rebels.

He appealed to others, still wielding the gun, to eschew the path of violence. He lauded the security and paramilitary forces, the police headquarters and the special branch of the police for their concerted efforts in bringing the misguided youth to the mainstream.

The DGP disclosed that the Central government was in touch with some neighbouring countries to ensure that the militants (from the Northeast) holed out there could not use their soil for terrorist activities in the region. Militants from the Northeast have their bases in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

A statement issued by the Assam police headquarters said, "The present government is laying stress on peace process. The door is always being kept open for the outfits which are yet to join the mainstream."

The statement added that 11 outfits joined the peace process with the government so far while eight others expressed the desire to join the mainstream.