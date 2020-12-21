STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in drug case

The NCB had questioned Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, last month and later arrested her brother Agisilaos in the case.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Monday in connection with a drug case lodged following the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said.

According to the NCB official, the 47-year-old actor was summoned last week, but he had sought time till December 22 to appear before the central agency citing personal reasons.

The model-turned-actor reached the NCB office in south Mumbai for questioning in the drug case.

In November, the anti-drugs agency had searched Rampal's residence in Bandra and seized 11 gadgets, including laptop, mobile phones and pen drives.

He was also questioned by the NCB a few days later.

After the death of Rajput on June 14, the NCB launched a probe into alleged use of drugs in the film industry and made multiple arrests.

A number of Bollywood personalities had been questioned till now.

 

