Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah sets goal for 3.9 lakh BJP graffiti walls

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Not only the walls of social media platforms but graffiti on at least 3,90,000 walls across Bengal will also have to be complete within a month -- this was the instruction from the Union Home minister Amit Shah to BJP’s state functionaries during his two-day visit.

In a meeting with the party’s Bengal functionaries, Shah instructed to complete graffiti on at least 5 walls in each of the 78,000 booth areas within January 15. Setting up the goal, Shah said the graffiti within the stipulated time would help to gauge the party’s ground-level strength in reality.

Graffiti is an unavoidable part of Bengal's electoral practices. Political parties get engaged in a battle to take control of the walls of domestic houses, business establishments, and government properties ahead of elections to showcase their strength at the grassroots level. Shah's instruction is said to be significant to measure the party's actual strength in the booth level.

"Booth level organisational strength plays a crucial role before and on the day of elections. If our workers can meet the goal set by the Home minister within January 15, it will reflect a picture of our present strength. The battle for occupying walls will get intensified day by day. Graffiti always gives an impression about a political party's presence and strength in a particular pocket and it can influence non-committed electorates," said a BJP leader.

Both the Trinamool Congress and BJP have already started painting walls with the symbol of their parties in some of the areas. In some of the pockets, clashes between the supporters of the TMC and BJP took place over the graffiti issue.

"The slugfest for capturing walls four months before the polls is unprecedented in the history of Bengal's politics. Generally, it starts after the Election Commission issues notification announcing the election schedule and political parties disclose the list of their candidates. Names of candidates are written on the walls. But now we will have to do it with our party symbol and contents attacking our rival party," said the BJP leader.