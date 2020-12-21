COVID-19: Jharkhand to reopen schools for class X, XII students from Monday  

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Keeping board exams in mind, the Jharkhand government has directed schools, outside Covid-19 containment zones, to reopen for students of classes X and XII from Monday.

Schools will remain shut for students of other classes. Parents sending their children to schools will have to give a written declaration that they do not live in a containment zone, and are sending their wards to school after taking all necessary safety precautions.

Once at school, there will be no assembly or any kind of sports activity. In schools where there are not enough classroom facilities, students will be asked to come in batches on a rotation basis.

There will be temperature checks for all students, teachers and other staff.

They will be allowed to enter the school premises only after washing their hands with soap or sanitizer.

Those showing symptoms or having any kind of illness will be asked to return. Special arrangements will be made for students who miss classes due to illnesses.

Meanwhile, Netarhat, Kasturba, and Indira Gandhi Residential Schools will shut till further orders.

Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and entertainment parks have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,12,853 as 247 more people tested positive.