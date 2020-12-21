COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 6,053 recoveries against 2,234 new cases

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,234 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,99,352, the state health department said.

With 55 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 48,801, it said.

Significantly, a total of 6,053 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,89,958, an official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 99.24 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the official said.

Mumbai reported 463 new cases in the day, taking the total tally to 2,87,313, while the death toll rose by 12 to 11,008.